Police: Man drives through stop sign, crashes into semi trailer

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a man was hurt after driving through a stop sign and crashing into a semi trailer. 

It happened about 8:34 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 in a private driveway on Weidman and Littlefield Road in Isabella Township.

Investigators said 46-year-old Kristopher Antcliff of Weidman was driving his Chevy Malibu north on Littlefield Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Weidman Road.

According to officials, the Malibu continued onto a private drive for about 100 yards before running into a 2015 Peterbilt Semi with a flatbed trailer that was parked in the driveway of a business.

The car crashed under the flatbed trailer.

Antcliff was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries to his chest and hip area.

The driver of the semi was in the cab of the truck waiting for the business to open but was not hurt, according to police.

Investigators said alcohol was a factor in the crash and Antcliff was not wearing a seat belt. 

