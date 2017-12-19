Man gives $6,000 in gold to Detroit-area Salvation Army

Authorities say a six-vehicle, chain-reaction style crash sent only one person to the hospital.More >
A 32-year-old Chicago woman has been arrested for burning several toddlers with a hot glue gun at a Logan Square daycare center, sources have told CBS 2.More >
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >
Authorities say a Florida attorney used his position to gain access to a women's jail and film himself having sex with a female inmate.More >
A local fire department staged a mock emergency call to help one of their own pull off an amazing surprise proposal.More >
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.More >
A missing woman’s body was found on an off-road trail in Oscoda County on Dec. 14.More >
Officials are warning drivers about black ice on their Tuesday morning commute.More >
Bob Kretschmer was fighting cancer and his beloved wife, Ruth, had Alzheimer’s disease.More >
A missing teenager has been found safe after three weeks.More >
