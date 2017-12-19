Elementary students create their own newscasts

They are only in elementary school, but a group of Mid-Michigan students are producing their own newscast to inform their community.

The students write, film and edit the news mostly on their own. They form one of the only classes in the nation to use special technology to do it.

Since school started last fall at North Branch Elementary, a group of second through fourth graders have produced a newscast on YouTube three days a week.

"The Prizm Corporation, using our screen here - which is a 62 inch screen. We are the only teachers that are using it throughout the country. So we're piloting for the Prizm company," said Sara Hyde, teacher.

The kids described their different jobs.

Alana Naracom is with the camera crew.

"We have to get the camera angle just right so we can film," Alana said.

One youngster described how giving a countdown can be more complicated than people think.

"You can either do three to one or one to three. And the one - depending if you're doing one, two, three - if you're doing one, two, three, you do three silent. Or if you're doing three, two, one, you do the one silent," the student said.

There has to be a leader of course.

"I am the director and I keep everybody on task," another student said.

