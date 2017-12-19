Flint creates youth basketball league to teach kids life lessons

City and religious leaders announced a new youth basketball league to keep kids off the street.

The goal is not just to put points on the board, but to foster the kind of skills kids will use throughout life.

It has been 15 years since Flint had a youth basketball league.

Mayor Karen Weaver introduced the new inner city league at Cathedral of Faith Church on Tuesday.

"We have not had a lot going on on the north side of the city of Flint. And so we wanted to have something over here, but this is open for kids in the city of Flint," Weaver said.

Weaver said they created the league as a way of encouraging youth activity as well as increasing self-esteem and teamwork. It was created in hopes the athletes will learn valuable life lessons, both on and off the court.

"We are so happy that we are able to have something like this that incorporates not only physical fitness, but having safe places for our young people to come and be involved in some activities is wonderful. And I know parents are excited as well," Weaver said.

if you are interested in signing your child up for the youth basketball league, it is open for boys grades three through 12 and it is free. Registration is open through Thursday.

"It's going to be safe. It's a lot of family fun and it's each Saturday from 9-6," Pastor Christopher Martin said.

Martin has helped to spearhead the program alongside the city of Flint and several other community organizations. He believes the league will have a powerful impact on Flint's future.

"It just shows that there are many people in our city who are willing to come together for the good of the young people. That when we really come together as a village, we raise good children," Martin said.

