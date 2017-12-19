Harrison man arrested for domestic violence, other charges

A Mid-Michigan man was arrested for domestic violence and other charges following a domestic dispute on Monday.

Philip Mitchell was charged on Tuesday with assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, domestic violence, receiving and concealing stolen property worth more than $1,000 and possession of marijuana.

The charges stem from a domestic dispute that happened about 3 a.m. on Monday in Harrison.

Deputies from the Clare County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on the 500 block of Eaton Street regarding a man who had reportedly pointed a pistol at a female victim, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Mitchell, of Harrison.

At the scene the deputies discovered the .38 revolver used in the assault was stolen from a recent larceny in the Harrison area, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies also recovered additional stolen property from other recent larcenies in the area, they said.

Mitchell was lodged in the Clare County Jail and his bond was set at $60,000.

