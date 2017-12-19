Bay City bridge to close for repairs

The Independence Bridge in Bay City will close for three months to undergo repairs.

Crews will start the $1.45 million project after the new year, according to Bay City Manager Dana Muscott.

The project started in October and is paid for with local, state and federal funding.

Muscott said the city is responsible for $72,500 of the repairs.

Repairs could start as early as Jan. 4 and is scheduled to be complete by March 31, Muscott said.

