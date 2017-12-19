Service members get surprise welcome home

There was a heroes welcome on Tuesday for a group of brave men and women heading home for the holidays.

Patriot Guard Riders posted up at MBS airport with a greeting fit for a king.

"It feels spectacular, unbelievable," said Mary Beavers, parent.

The Beavers family was waiting anxiously to see their son Joshua walk through the doors of MBS.

Joshua is in the Navy and his family hasn't seen him in two years. He will get to spend 10 days back home for Christmas.

"It means the world because it's been so long and then when he's redeployed it's gonna be even longer. He's gonna be in Japan for three years," Beavers said.

Joshua was surprised by the welcome home.

"I'm just blown. I mean, it's overwhelming joy," Joshua said.

He said he wasn't expecting to see the Patriot Guard Riders thanking veterans and service members throughout the day.

Joshua said he was touched.

"Thank you America. This is the greatest country. This is why we serve," he said.

The Patriot Guard Riders hold these kind of welcome back events year round.

