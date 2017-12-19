BREAKING: Police investigate shooting at Beecher High School - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Police investigate shooting at Beecher High School

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A boy was shot in the parking lot of Beecher High School after the basketball game Tuesday night.

The shooting happened after the Beecher/Flint Hamady boys basketball game, Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said.

It was sparked by a group of females who were engaged in a fight, Green said.

The boy was transported to Hurley Medical Center and is in good condition.

Police are still trying to identify who was involved in the fight and who fired the shots.

