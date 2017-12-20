Can medical marijuana help kids with autism?

Parents of kids with autism are always looking for ways to relieve their symptoms and now medical marijuana has some states turning over a new leaf to offer help.

The website Mom.Me reports Minnesota, Delaware and Pennsylvania have all put autism on the list of conditions qualifying for medical pot.

Parents who've given their children carefully-measured doses of the drug have called it a miracle.

Now, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has teamed up with an Australian research firm to see just how effective it can be.

Would you give your kid medical marijuana?

