Michigan waitress receives $1,000 tip

Sizzling bacon signals the morning rush at Theo & Stacy's Restaurant in Kalamazoo.

There's always one waitress who's always very smiley.

Her name is Mary Lively.

"I've been here since '94,” Lively said.

She said diners are usually in a little better mood around the holiday season.

"And they're hurry, hurry, because they want to eat and get going, but they're usually a little bit more generous,” Lively said.

But she never thought they could be this generous.

"Mary, you'd probably like this tip a lot better...Merry Christmas!" Mike Alexander said.

Seven men pooled together to give Mary a $1,000 tip.

Why? Mike "Tonto" Alexander said he knows Theo & Stacy's have done a lot for Kalamazoo.

"...given so much back every year, feeding the homeless. I thought, 'Why don't we do something nice for a waitress at Theo & Stacy's’” Alexander said.

He said t it was no trouble convincing his six friends to chip in and sign a card that would make someone's day.

"None of us are going to miss that $100, but whoever gets that $1,000 it'll have a nice impact on them,” he said.

Mary said she has bills to pay, and after that she said she'll spend what's leftover on presents for her family.

"All these years being a waitress - I finally got a bonus,” she said laughing.

Copyright 2017 CBS News / WWMT. All rights reserved.