A wintry start to Winter

A wedge of high pressure treated us to another helping of sunshine on Wednesday, but Winter's arrival will come along with some fitting weather on Thursday...

Tonight

Clouds are already returning to our skies, and they will only continue to thicken up tonight. Even so, we won't be seeing anything produced by those clouds quite yet. Overnight conditions will actually be quite tranquil with little to no wind, and overnight lows in the low 20s.

Thursday & Friday

Cloudy skies will see us out the door on Thursday, but our commute to work will be a dry one. Winter officially arrives at 11:27 AM, and will be followed quickly by snow showers spreading in from the west ahead of our next disturbance. Most of the activity will favor areas from the Tri-Cities and M-46 on northward. Occasional snow showers may break away and stray southward toward I-69, but we can expect the snow to be steadiest to the north.

Where the morning drive will be a smooth one, expect the journey home to be more difficult. Roads will be wet, if not snow-covered in many areas, so you'll want to plan on some extra drive time. Highs will top the low 30s in many areas, with just a light east-southeast wind at 4-8 mph.

Occasional snow showers will continue throughout Thursday night, with the activity periodically wobbling north to south as an area of low pressure cuts southeastward across the Dakotas and Iowa. Lows won't slip much, only settling into the middle and upper 20s.

A renewed push of snow, along with some possible mixed precipitation rolls in on Friday as low pressure cuts by to our south through Indiana and Ohio. Snow will be problematic enough for travel, but the addition of some scattered freezing rain will add an extra danger to travel for the final day of the work week. Things will begin to improve during the afternoon as the system departs to our east.

Snowfall totals by Friday evening of 1"-3" are expected along and north of M-46, including the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, Alma, Bad Axe, and Clare. Higher amounts of 3"-5" are expected on the north side of the Bay, including the entire M-55 corridor, with locally higher amounts possible near and north of Oscoda. 1" of accumulation or less is the call for the I-69 corridor, including the greater Flint area. Click on the included map for the full breakdown!

Can will our weather prove favorable enough to keep this fresh snow on the ground through Christmas? Take a look at the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

