Dry, but colder for Wednesday... snow returns Thursday

It was another day of melting snow around Mid-Michigan yesterday afternoon as temperatures climbed into the 40s in many areas, much to the chagrin of winter lovers.

Unfortunately, some of that melting snow lead to icy conditions on Tuesday morning, and with colder temps to start today, we'll keep an eye on any lingering areas of ice. For all white Christmas hopefuls, don't worry, we have more chances of snow during this week and into the weekend.

Today & Tonight

Temperatures are the biggest story out the door this morning, running around 10-15 degrees colder than this time yesterday, with many areas starting in the middle and upper 20s. As if that wasn't cold enough, we have enough wind bringing those "real feel" temperatures down even more into the teens.

While winds will be lighter, with colder temperatures it's not going to take much wind to feel like the teens. This suggests preparing for the teens and lower 20s for much of the day.

Keep an eye out for any slick spots as you head out too, with more snow melt yesterday and colder temperatures to start. This is especially true on roads that haven't been treated, along with bridges and overpasses.

Cold temperatures won't be ideal, but we will have some sun to take some of the sting off, with partly sunny skies expected for most. Some areas closer to the influence of the Great Lakes may have a little extra cloudiness, especially north and west toward places like Houghton Lake.

Eventually, cloud cover wins out later this evening and sticks around through the overnight. We'll manage to stay dry in most areas, with just a slight chance of snow toward tomorrow morning in our northern counties. Lows fall to around 20 overnight.

Thursday

We'll likely start the day dry on Thursday before eventually snow showers move in, starting mainly in the afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight hours. Skies will be cloudy, so enjoy any sun that you see on Wednesday.

Highs on Thursday will jump into the upper 20s and low 30s, with a southeasterly wind around 5-10 miles per hour.

Snow will start out on the lighter side, but it's possible there will be a period of moderate snow shower activity. With the persistent nature, we'll likely pick up some light accumulations, especially as you head north of the Tri-Cities.

By Friday morning, snow accumulations are expected to be around an inch around M-46, tapering off as you go to the south near I-69. North of M-46, totals will gradually climb into the 1-3" range, with some counties along M-55 possible reaching around 2-4" of snow.

For a good illustration, we've attached our snow predictor below. In the Saginaw area, expect measurements closer to the low end of the range.

Note: Map not visible on mobile app. Please see article on desktop.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.