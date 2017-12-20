Doctor carries elderly patient through snow for emergency appointment

A Michigan woman says her ophthalmologist came in to work on his day off and even carried her to and from

his office in the snow when she needed an emergency appointment over the weekend.

Lillian Havenga has been seeing Dr. Yosef Gindzin for 15 years. She has wet macular degeneration, a condition that’s left her nearly blind in her left eye.

Although she can still see reasonably well in her right eye, she needs shots every four weeks to save that eye from bleeding and subsequent damage.

"She's kind of an unusual patient. If we're late at all with her injection, she starts to bleed," said Dr. Gindzin, an Ophthalmologist at Grand Rapids Ophthalmology in Walker. “So, in the last 15 years we've tried not to be late by one day."

Lillian’s appointment was originally scheduled for Thursday, but she missed that appointment because she was in the hospital getting emergency treatment for a separate health issue.

Lillian was finally cleared to leave the hospital on Saturday and that’s when her daughter, Marie, called Dr. Gindzin to set up the last-minute eye appointment, which he agreed to even though his office isn’t open on Saturdays.

When they arrived, they was too much snow to drive through – let alone transport Lillian to the front entrance in her wheelchair.

“We didn’t plow our driveway because it was the weekend, and her car couldn’t make it up to the door,” Gindzin said. “So, I just carried her into the building.”

A picture of Gindzin doing just that has now been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

After the successful procedure, he carried her back to her car.

Now, Lillian is back at her home in Spring Lake. She's enjoying the beautiful view outside her living room window, and looking forward to seeing her 6-year-old granddaughter in the near future.

She’s also grateful for Dr. Gindzin.

"He carried me into the office, treated me, and carried me out again. Now what doctor would do that?" Lillian asked.

