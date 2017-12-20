MSU let Larry Nassar see patients during sex assault investigation

A former sports doctors accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women was allowed to treat patients while under investigation.

The Detroit Free Press reported Larry Nassar was allowed to continue seeing athletes at Michigan State University while under a criminal investigation for 16 months.

A university spokesman said MSU had the ability to suspend employees under criminal investigation, but records show it didn’t – even though Nassar was accused of assaulting a patient in 2014.

Since then, more than 100 women have accused Nassar of sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty to 10 charges last month, and was sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.