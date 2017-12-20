MSU let Larry Nassar see patients during sex assault investigation

A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >
The Independence Bridge in Bay City will close for three months to undergo repairs.More >
A 26-year-old woman has given birth to a baby who was frozen as an embryo in 1992.More >
Look out for elk! New signs warning drivers about elk are going up along M-33, south of Onaway, in northern Michigan.More >
A woman who impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale, Arizona home and now USPS investigators are hoping you can help them identify her. If you have solid information, they're willing to pay.More >
Police say one man was killed when an Amtrak train crashed into a pickup truck west of Kalamazoo.More >
One week before Christmas, UPS is investigating after a driver threw packages all over a woman’s front yard.More >
Authorities say a six-vehicle, chain-reaction style crash sent only one person to the hospital.More >
A Louisiana veterinarian was arrested on suspicion of killing her neighbor’s dog because of constant barking, police said.More >
A Michigan woman says her ophthalmologist came in to work on his day off and even carried her to and from his office in the snow when she needed an emergency appointment over the weekend.More >
