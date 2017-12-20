Michigan man injured by sandbag thrown from Ohio overpass

Toledo police say four teens have been charged after a Michigan man was critically injured by an item thrown from an I-75 overpass.

The Blade of Toledo reports Marquise Byrd of Warren, Michigan, was a front seat passenger in a southbound vehicle struck by a sandbag near the Indiana Street overpass around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the sandbag crashed through the vehicle's windshield and entered the vehicle, striking Byrd. Byrd was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with a head injury.

The driver, whose name was not immediately released, did not appear to have been injured.

The four juveniles arrested were a 13-year-old and three 14-year-olds. Each was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.