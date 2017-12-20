Police investigate 79-year-old's death as 'suspicious'

Authorities are investigating a “suspicious death” in Flint Township.

Police were called about 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 to the 4400 block of Lennington Court for a medical emergency.

When officers arrived, they found a 79-year-old Flint Township man dead inside his apartment.

Officials said the incident is being investigated as a “suspicious death due to foul play.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective McBride with the Flint Township Police Department at (810) 600-3250.

