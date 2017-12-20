#WantedWednesday: Paige Cederberg - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Paige Cederberg

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman. 

Midland Police Department said Paige Marie Cederberg, 26, is wanted on a felony charge of burglary-forced entry into a home.

She is described as 5’6” tall and approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police at 989-839-4713.

