WantedWednesday: Paige Cederberg

Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman.

Midland Police Department said Paige Marie Cederberg, 26, is wanted on a felony charge of burglary-forced entry into a home.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

She is described as 5’6” tall and approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police at 989-839-4713.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.