Powerball jackpot climbs to $269 million

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

There is $269 million up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball jackpot.

That means the cash option is about $171 million.

If a Michigan player wins tonight’s $269 million jackpot, it would be the third-largest Powerball prize won in the state.

On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

You can buy your ticket until 9:45 p.m. tonight.

Catch the lucky numbers during tonight’s 11 p.m. news.

