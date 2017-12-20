WATCH: Meijer pays for purchases of 235 unsuspecting customers

As part of an annual tradition, Meijer just made the holidays extra special for about 235 unsuspecting shoppers this past weekend.

The Michigan-based retailer paid for their entire carts full of gifts for the Very Merry Meijer event.

“Christmas is the season that celebrates hope, joy and kindness, and we were so excited to bring back the Very Merry Meijer event for its fourth year to share the spirit of the season with those we hold dear: our customers and team members,” Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. “We are very appreciative of our customers and team members, and wanted to find a special way to wish them a very Merry Christmas.”

The store also gave $100 gift cards to each Meijer cashier handling the surprise transaction.

