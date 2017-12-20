Mom convicted in Benadryl overdose death to get new sentence

An appeals court says a Michigan woman convicted in her son's death from a Benadryl overdose should get a lighter sentence.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports the court found that some sentencing guideline rankings were incorrect for Elizabeth Long of St. Clair County.

Long was sentenced in 2016 to 22-50 years in prison after jury found her guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse. The Michigan appeals court says the minimum should be 15 to 25 years.

Sixteen-month-old Lukas died in 2015. Investigators say he had at least 10 times the normal amount of the medication in his system.

Long says she didn't intend to harm her child. She had testified that she gave him a teaspoon of Benadryl and a chewable Motrin the day he died.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.