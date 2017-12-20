Hospitalized children get special visit from Santa - WNEM TV 5

Hospitalized children get special visit from Santa

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Some children spending their holiday in the hospital got a very special visit today.

Santa “Joe FM” delivered toys and teddy bears to the kids at Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw.

97.3 Joe FM has been collecting toys for the kids during the holiday season.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.