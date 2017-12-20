M-52 in Saginaw County re-opens after crash - WNEM TV 5

M-52 in Saginaw County re-opens after crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Both directions of M-52 at Lake Street in Saginaw County that were closed because of an accident have re-opened.

Both north and southbound lanes of M-52 (W. Belle Ave) at Lake Street in St. Charles were closed due to the crash that was reported at 12:25 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

