Splash pad coming to Frankenmuth in 2018

Frankenmuth will soon have another way to cool off in the hot summer months.

A nearly $1 million splash pad will be built in Memorial Park.

The Frankenmuth Jaycee Community Splash Pad will include a splash pad, playgrounds, restrooms, and a gathering place.

It will be free, and completely handicapped accessible.

The announcement came after the Frankenmuth Community Foundation awarded a $200,000 grant.

"This exciting project will provide a free space for recreational water play for the Frankenmuth area community," said Stephen. C. List, executive director of the Frankenmuth Community Foundation.

Construction will begin in 2018 with the splash pad and bathrooms slated to be complete in July.

With the $200,000 donation from the Frankenmuth Community Foundation, the Jaycees have so far raised $730,000 for the project, said Christy Kuczynski, co-chairman of the Jaycee Splash Pad Committee.

