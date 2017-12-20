Deputies hand out presents, not tickets - WNEM TV 5

Deputies hand out presents, not tickets

Source: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office Source: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

They knew they were getting pulled over, but what some Mid-Michigan drivers didn’t know was that deputies were handing out presents, instead of tickets.

Monday night, two deputies with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office made some unusual traffic stops.

They targeted vehicles with children in them, stopped the cards, and then handed out Christmas presents.

