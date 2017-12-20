Corunna couple charged with child abuse

A Corunna couple has been charged with child abuse after their 6-month-old twins were injured.

The twins were taken to a hospital in May with multiple fractures, Shiawassee County Sheriff's Det. Lt. Scott Shenk said.

One of the children also sustained a broken femur, Shenk said.

Police said the twins are currently recovering and doing well.

The investigation revealed the twins were injured while in the care of their patents.

Their parents, Tiffany Wilson and Thomas Rowell, were arrested in connection to the case. They both have been charged with two counts of first-degree child abuse.

Wilson, 26, was arrested in November and Rowell, 29, was arrested on Dec. 12. Rowell was also charged with one count of perjury.

They both remain lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.

The Corunna Police Department assisted the sheriff's office with the investigation.

