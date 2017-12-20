Santa visits Covenant Center for Autism - WNEM TV 5

Santa visits Covenant Center for Autism

Santa made a special visit to the Covenant Center for Autism on Wednesday.

The students got to see Santa ride in on a firetruck, thanks to the Monitor Township Fire Department.

The center opened in the fall of 2013 and provides treatment recommendations to people with autism. It also provides behavior intervention and speech therapy services.

