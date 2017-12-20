Business Insider ranks Midland most boring city in MI

There's no question about it, some places in Michigan are just no that interesting.

According to a new report, the most boring place in the state resides in Mid-Michigan.

Business Insider recently ranked the most boring cities in every state, with the unsavory title for Michigan being awarded to Midland.

Midland residents can't believe the article.

"I think it's bogus," one resident said.

The article cites Midland's low number of breweries, art dealers and museums for the low ranking.

Some residents think the magazine needs to do more research.

"Do you come down here at night? Man these streets are packed with people," one resident said.

City administrators said Midland and boring don't belong in the same sentence.

"Business Insider has never been to Midland, Michigan to understand all the great things we have going on here," Midland spokesperson Selina Tisdale said.

Tisdale said Midland is a vibrant city that can attract and retain new residents.

"I think people come to Midland and they take a look around. They learn a lot about what we have to offer and they love it," Tisdale said.

Tisdale would like to see Business Insider stop in Midland. She said if that happens, Midland won't be on their boring list again.

