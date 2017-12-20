Medical marijuana dispensary opening in Vassar

A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >
Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman.More >
Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman.More >
The Michigan Supreme Court says the state must return more than $550 million to school employees who had money deducted for retiree health care.More >
The Michigan Supreme Court says the state must return more than $550 million to school employees who had money deducted for retiree health care.More >
Look out for elk! New signs warning drivers about elk are going up along M-33, south of Onaway, in northern Michigan.More >
Look out for elk! New signs warning drivers about elk are going up along M-33, south of Onaway, in northern Michigan.More >
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >
A 26-year-old woman has given birth to a baby who was frozen as an embryo in 1992.More >
A 26-year-old woman has given birth to a baby who was frozen as an embryo in 1992.More >
A Christain school teacher in Oregon was arrested after her husband allegedly caught her having sex with a 15-year-old student, the News-Review reports.More >
A Christain school teacher in Oregon was arrested after her husband allegedly caught her having sex with a 15-year-old student, the News-Review reports.More >
As part of an annual tradition, Meijer just made the holidays extra special for about 235 unsuspecting shoppers this past weekend.More >
As part of an annual tradition, Meijer just made the holidays extra special for about 235 unsuspecting shoppers this past weekend.More >
The Independence Bridge in Bay City will close for three months to undergo repairs.More >
The Independence Bridge in Bay City will close for three months to undergo repairs.More >
A woman who impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale, Arizona home and now USPS investigators are hoping you can help them identify her. If you have solid information, they're willing to pay.More >
A woman who impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale, Arizona home and now USPS investigators are hoping you can help them identify her. If you have solid information, they're willing to pay.More >