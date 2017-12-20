Snyder OKs bills to address underfunded retirement plans - WNEM TV 5

Snyder OKs bills to address underfunded retirement plans

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Gov. Rick Snyder has signed bills aimed at getting a handle on municipalities' underfunded pension and retiree health care plans.

The laws enacted Wednesday require local communities to report annually so state officials can identify unfunded liabilities.

Roughly a third of Michigan's 1,800 local governments provide post-retirement benefits, but many are not setting aside enough money today to pay for them later.

Municipalities with severely underfunded plans will submit correction actions to a new state board, but the board will not be able to force changes.

The Republican governor calls the legislation an "important step forward," saying it provides a framework to help move more communities to "greater financial stability."

Snyder and the Republican-led Legislature dropped provisions that had led police and firefighters to oppose potential benefit cuts.

