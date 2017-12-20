Event brings holidays to 500 Flint kids

More than 500 Flint children will get to celebrate the holidays with the Stuff Your Stocking event.

Pack Your Back teamed up with Little Miss Flint - Amariyanna Copeny - and Solutions Institute to make it happen.

The event will provide Flint residents with resources to enjoy the holiday season such as toys, backpacks and school supplies. It will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 23 at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint.

"We want to help students start the second half of the school year on the right path - with new school supplies and memories to last a lifetime," said Galen Miller, Pack Your Back executive director.

Participants will also be able to take their photo with Santa at the event.

"Working with Mari has been one of the biggest highlights of coordinating this event. Her drive to assist others is an inspiration to all," Miller said.

Mari helped raise more than $18,500 for the event, according to Pack Your Back.

