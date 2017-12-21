'Grinch' steals Christmas from Saginaw family, community steps up to help

A local Grinch who stole Christmas came back for seconds - robbing the family of the same hardworking foster mother twice.

"Everything I got I work for it. It's just messed up that someone would come and take it all away from me," said Nyambi O'Steen.

It's a real life story of how the Grinch stole Christmas.

"Christmas has never been like this for us. I almost didn't even want to put up a Christmas tree," O'Steen said.

She lives in Saginaw and works three jobs as a caregiver. She is a parent to two children and two foster children.

O'Steen reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad after her home was robbed twice this month. The burglar cleared the house, leaving almost nothing behind.

"The first time they took the 64 inch smart TV and PlayStation and Xbox," O'Steen said. "The second time they took everything. All the bedroom TVs, DVDs, players, surround sound systems, food out of the fridge. And the Christmas gifts that were hidden in the closet."

O'Steen said she didn't have the money to replace all the household items that were taken.

She said the worst part is explaining to her young children they won't have any presents under the tree this year.

"My kids understand that you know, that everything was taken away and they get that I can't go back and buy that stuff right now," O'Steen said.

While this real life Grinch hasn't had a change of heart, O'Steen said maybe he needed it more.

"You just gotta pray for them. Maybe they needed it more than I did. I don't know," she said.

Dozens of people reached out to help O'Steen after seeing her story on TV5.

"I'm overwhelmed. I really appreciate it. It put a smile on my face. I've been having a good day today all day. I'm just really glad that people are willing to help us," O'Steen said.

People donated gift cards and toys to O'Steen.

O'Steen said she and her kids are grateful from the bottom of their hearts.

"It was a big relief you know. I am overwhelmed with joy. I can't believe how many people stepped up and helped. I appreciate it," O'Steen said.

