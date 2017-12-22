Police ID man shot, killed while riding bike in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Police ID man shot, killed while riding bike in Saginaw

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed while riding his bike in Saginaw. 

The shooting happened about 4:45 a.m. near the Marathon gas station on Court Street.

Police found a 21-year-old Saginaw Township man dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim as Lorenzo Jiles.

Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said he was riding his bike near the Marathon gas station on Court Street when he was shot.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is the 16th homicide in the city of Saginaw this year, police said.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

