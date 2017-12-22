Birch Run Expo Center renamed by Frankenmuth Credit Union

The Birch Run Expo Center is no more.

At least in name.

Frankenmuth Credit Union claimed the Expo's naming rights Friday, Dec. 22. It will now be known as the Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center.

The renaming is part of a long-term sponsorship deal.

The credit union said its members will get access to tickets in advance and discounted prices.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.