Bay City officers track, arrest armed robber

Bay City Public Safety Officers tracked and arrested a man who robbed a local convenience store with a knife.

On Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:33 p.m., officers were sent to the 7-11 store at 4300 East Wilder Road for a report of an armed robbery.

The clerk said the suspect was armed with a knife and stole a pack of cigarettes.

The suspect fled on foot and was tracked in the snow by officers through yards and over fences.

Officers located and arrested the suspect, a 19-year-old Timothy Estabrook from Bay City.

Estabrook had a knife, cigarettes, and his clothing matched the description from the store’s surveillance cameras.

Estabrook was lodged in the Bay County Jail and was arraigned on Friday, Dec. 22 on armed robbery charges.

Officers were assisted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

