Passing driver helps elderly driver out of crashed car

After a vehicle accident, one elderly driver is safe thanks to a samaritan and Grand Blanc Township Police.

On Dec. 22, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles said the vehicle went off the roadway on northbound I-75 and struck a tree.

Wiles said a passing driver stopped and helped the elderly driver get out of their car before it caught fire.

Wiles said the elderly driver was not trapped in the vehicle.

The driver said they had minor injuries and chest pains.

