Passing driver helps elderly driver out of crashed car - WNEM TV 5

Passing driver helps elderly driver out of crashed car

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

After a vehicle accident, one elderly driver is safe thanks to a samaritan and Grand Blanc Township Police.

On Dec. 22, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles said the vehicle went off the roadway on northbound I-75 and struck a tree.

Wiles said a passing driver stopped and helped the elderly driver get out of their car before it caught fire.

Wiles said the elderly driver was not trapped in the vehicle.

The driver said they had minor injuries and chest pains.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.