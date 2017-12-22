Man suffers burns after E-cig explodes in his pocket - WNEM TV 5

Man suffers burns after E-cig explodes in his pocket

Brianna Owczarzak
Tiarra Braddock
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Recent studies show vaping and E-cigarettes have become quite popular with younger generations, especially teenagers.

One Mid-Michigan man is warning about the potential dangers, not just to the inside of the body but to the outside as well.

The Saginaw man was at work when his E-cigarette exploded in his pocket causing severe burns all down his leg.

"I can't believe it actually happened to me," Michael Perez said. "Big explosion. A giant fireball was bursting out of my pocket."

The source of that explosion was an E-cigarette battery that was in his pocket.

The E-cigarette put a hole straight through Perez's pants and down his leg.

Perez said he tried to grab the E-cigarette out of his pocket, but it was too late. The explosion left him with second and third-degree burns on his legs.

"Eventually I just ended up ripping my jeans off because I kept feeling myself being burned," Perez said.

He said he thought he was taking the right safety precautions when it came to handling the E-cigarette and he is confused as to why it exploded.

"I always take good care of them. So I never ever had a problem with my E-cig before," Perez said.

TV5 reached out to the manufacturer who made Perez's E-cigarette, but have not heard back.

Perez said he won't be using and E-cigarette again.

"If you really want one, I'm not going to tell you not to do it. Just be very careful," he said.

Experts said the lithium-ion battery inside vaping devices carry about 20 percent of the power of TNT weighing the same amount.

