Santa Dog raises money for humane society

You know Dasher and Dancer and even Prancer, but have you ever heard of Santa Dog?

If you have some last minute grocery shopping to do for the holidays and you're a dog lover, Bueche's Food World in Flushing is just the place for you.

Folks from all over Mid-Michigan made their way into the store this holiday season. It's not just the prices that brought them to the store, but Santa Dog.

Carl Liepmann came up with the idea to incorporate animals into fundraising. He is on the board for the Humane Society of Genesee County and figured this was his best shot.

"You know, if there was somebody there with a dog or a cat, that would attract attention," Liepmann said.

Santa Dog is in its 35th year and Liepmann said it typically raises enough money to feed the shelter animals for an entire year.

"It's been nothing but up, up, up every year. Every year we increase our amount of money that's donated and food that's donated," Liepmann said.

Liepmann said this year's goal is $18,000 and to help him get there he enlisted his best team.

"Santa Dog is Burch. He's 16-months-old. The old man over here is the chief reigndog and he's 10-years-old. And Amy is the new elf in training," Liepmann said.

Liepmann said he enjoys watching everyone interact with the animals. He said it's something he's been passionate about for a very long time.

"It's just been dogs and cats for me all my life," he said.

Dec. 23 is the last day for the Santa Dog fundraiser. Bueche's is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They accept monetary donations as well as food and cleaning supplies.

