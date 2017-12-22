Sheriff's office seeks help locating person of interest in armed - WNEM TV 5

Sheriff's office seeks help locating person of interest in armed robbery

Michael Suave (Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office) Michael Suave (Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office)
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating a person of interest in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at the Cass Avenue Party Story in Bay City about 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff's office has identified 25-year-old Michael Suave as a person of interest in the case.

If you have any information on Suave's whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 989-895-4050.

