Last minute shoppers scramble to get gifts before Christmas

Some residents scrambled to get their holiday shopping done before Christmas.

For some, putting off the shopping is as much a tradition as opening up gits on Christmas.

"Actually, I would prefer to shop ahead of time. But we just had different circumstances this year," said Angela Isler, shopper.

Isler is a mother to eight. She spend her Friday afternoon hunting down some last minute gifts for her loved ones.

"They had a lot of people working today. So that was nice to get through the lines quickly," Isler said.

With Christmas right around the corner, Isler wasn't the only one scrambling to get their shopping done.

As shoppers grabbed items off the shelves, stores like JC Penney worked hard to restock them.

"The last couple of days have been rocking and rolling," said Leia Lopez-Gamboa, general manager of the JC Penney in the Bay City mall.

Lopez-Gamboa said the store has been filled with lots of last minute shoppers the past few days.

"It's just been steady every day," she said.

She said this is around the time when they get frantic last minute shoppers, but JC Penney has some solutions to ease their nerves.

"We have gift ideas from like sleepwear over to jewelry. So we have a running list we can suggest for anyone on your list," Lopez-Gamboa said.

The store is open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Lopez-Gamboa said she and her staff will be ready for final frenzy before Christmas day.

"We are going to look fresh tomorrow. So what you see already might not be the same as what will be here tomorrow morning," she said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.