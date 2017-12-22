Sheriff's office: Man injured after vehicle strikes lawnmower

A 68-year-old Port Sanilac man was injured after a vehicle struck the lawnmower he was riding Friday afternoon.

It happened about 2:20 p.m. on S. Lakeshore Road near Washington Road in Sanilac Township.

A 23-year-old man from Port Huron was driving a 2004 Jeep southbound on S. Lakeshore Road when he reported the vehicle in front of him rapidly slowed down, causing him to swerve to avoid collision, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.

The 68-year-old man was using a lawnmower with a snow blower on his driveway when the Jeep struck it, ejecting the 68-year-old man, the sheriff's office said.

The Port Sanilac man was taken to McKenzie Hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The initial vehicle that slowed down was not located. Witnesses told investigators it was a smaller SUV, possibly gold in color.

If you were driving that vehicle you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 810-648-2000.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.