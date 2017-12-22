Local basketball teams showed sportsmanship to physically disabled player

The Beaverton Beavers and Farwell Eagles basketball teams faced off against each other on Dec. 21 and played a great game by showing sportsmanship.

One of the Beaverton players, Clint Lewis, is physically handicapped.

During Thursday night’s game, the Farewell Eagles gave Clint different chances to shoot the ball.

When Clint was taking his first shot, one Eagle told his teammate to “back off” so Clint could make his shot.

On Clint's second try, he shot and scored for his team.

The Farewell players and those on the bench all stood and cheered for Clint.

After making his shot, Clint told his teammates that he is on his way to be a point guard for Michigan State University.

The final score came out to Beaverton’s 57 and Farewell’s 27.

