Michigan man dies after falling through ice on Indiana river

Authorities say a 43-year-old Michigan man has died after he fell through the ice while fishing on an Indiana river.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to a 911 call Friday afternoon from someone at a park along the St. Joseph River in South Bend. The caller said they saw a man fall through the ice and disappear.

St. Joseph County Police arrived within two minutes and divers from South Bend, Clay and Mishawaka fire departments searched the river.

Conservation officers say Leonard M. Baldwin of Dowagiac, Michigan was found in about 12 feet of water. He was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

