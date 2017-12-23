Bay County Sheriff's Office responds to multiple injury accidents

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple injury accidents across the county at the start of the weekend, including one that required the Jaws of Life.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to North Huron Road for an injury accident.

The accident happened on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 3:27 a.m.

A maroon Buick Century rear-ended a white Ford flatbed tow truck while the truck was backing out of a driveway.

The Buick was driven by 43-year-old Anthony Shane Larkin and the Ford truck was driven by 29-year-old Bradley Lee Wade.

The passenger inside the struck vehicle, 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Anderson, was pinned and had to be rescued with the Jaws of Life.

Anderson was taken to Covenant for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities do not believe alcohol is a factor in this crash.

Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, Pinconning-Fraser Fire Department, Kawkawlin Fire Department, and MMR.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies were dispatched to Linwood Beach Marina for a vehicle that drove off a seawall and into the water.

The accident happened on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 1:13 a.m.

Deputies arrived on scene and were able to break a window to pull out the driver, 57-year-old Thomas Charles Olson, from the water-filled car.

Olson was taken to McLaren for treatment.

Deputies were assisted by Kawkawlin Fire Department and MMR.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies were dispatched to South Huron Road and East Cottage Grove Road for one vehicle injury accident.

The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7:59 p.m.

The driver, 65-year-old James Milton Stevenson, was pinned inside his 2013 Chevorlet Silverado.

Deputies rescued him and he was taken to St. Mary’s.

Stevenson is in stable condition.

Deputies were assisted by Kawkawlin Fire Department and MMR.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All right reserved.