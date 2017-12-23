Late night break-in at Bay City party store

Two teenagers spent the night in a Juvenile Detention Center after they admitted to breaking into a local party store.

While on patrol in the area of 2 Mile Road, near East Midland Road, Bay County Sheriff Deputies saw two teenagers riding their bikes and wearing backpacks at 2:19 a.m on Friday, Dec. 22.

Sheriff deputies made contact with the teenagers which lead to their confession of breaking into Third Base Party store, located at 2832 E Midland Road.

The teenagers were taken into custody and lodged in the Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation lead to the recovery of several stolen items.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident.

