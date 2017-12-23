Marlette police searching for breaking and entering suspect - WNEM TV 5

Marlette police searching for breaking and entering suspect

Posted: Updated:
Marlette Police Department Marlette Police Department
Marlette Police Department Marlette Police Department
MARLETTE, MI (WNEM) -

Police are asking for your help with the search for a man responsible for breaking into a local business, vandalizing the building, and stealing several items.

During the early morning of Dec. 23, a man broke into a business at the 6300 block of Euclid Street in Marlette.

The man did extensive damage to the building, vending machines, and stole several items from the business.

Police are anyone who knows this man’s current location to contact the Marlette Police Department at (989) 635-2008 or Sanilac Central Dispatch at (800) 881-5911.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.