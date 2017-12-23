Marlette police searching for breaking and entering suspect

Police are asking for your help with the search for a man responsible for breaking into a local business, vandalizing the building, and stealing several items.

During the early morning of Dec. 23, a man broke into a business at the 6300 block of Euclid Street in Marlette.

The man did extensive damage to the building, vending machines, and stole several items from the business.

Police are anyone who knows this man’s current location to contact the Marlette Police Department at (989) 635-2008 or Sanilac Central Dispatch at (800) 881-5911.

