Suspect arrested from fatal shooting in Hay Twp

Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office has one suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in Hay Township.

On Friday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m., Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about at least one gun shot being fired and one person being shot.

Deputies were sent to Hay Road, north of Highwood Road in Hay Township.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a 21-year-old man who was later identified as the shooter.

Deputies said they found another person at the end of the driveway who was dead.

The dead victim was identified as Blake Vansnepson, a 27-year-old local resident.

The deputies’ investigation shows that there was an argument between the two men that escalated into a shooting.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to Gladwin County Jail, where he will stay until his arraignment.

Deputies and detectives from the sheriff’s office found potential witnesses that left the scene before deputies arrived.

The case is still under investigation and will be forwarded to the Gladwin County Prosecutor’s Office for review and criminal charges.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

