MSP investigating fatal crash of Otter Lake man

Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating an early morning crash that left one man dead.

On Friday, Dec. 22 at 4:39 a.m., troopers from the MSP Flint post were dispatched to investigate a vehicle crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Washburn Road and Hollenbeck Road in Forest Township.

The vehicle involved was a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Ryan Baker from Otter Lake.

MSP said Baker was westbound on Hollenbeck Road and disregarded the stop sign at Washburn Road, which is a T-intersection.

Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck several trees before resting on the driver’s side.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed from the truck using the Jaws of Life by Forest Township Fire Department.

Authorities do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor, however, speed appears to have contributed to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Pila of Michigan State Police Flint Post at (810) 733-5689.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.