Local event gives more than 500 kids gifts, school supplies

Typically around this time of year kids have to wait until Christmas morning to see if Santa stuffed their stockings.

But thanks to a couple of local organizations Santa came early for hundreds of local kids.

“They’re having a blast they love it,” said Racine France.

France is the mom of two boys named Skyler and Tyler.

Because she also is a teacher she sees first hand the need for school supplies and holiday gift during Christmas break.

“There are some kids who might not get stockings this year so now they have one,” France said.

Thanks to Pack Your Back and Little Miss Flint, more than 500 kids got the chance to stuff their stocking.

Executive Director Galen Miller wanted to make sure kids had enough school supplies to last them through the upcoming semester and some extras too.

“Families will be leaving with about three toys, a stocking, a backpack, a coat for some people, and they’re also going to get this wonderful experience with all the activities we have,” Miller said.

Kids got to enjoy arts and crafts, cookies, and of course photos with Santa Claus. Miller said their goal is making one less stress for parents during the holidays.

“I’m probably going to walk out of here in tears just knowing how many people we’ve assisted,” Miller said. “It’s really overwhelming just knowing we have the potential to make a huge impact here in Flint.”

France says the experience of stuff your stocking impacts families the most.

“There’s so many kids that don’t get to experience a lot,” France said. “A lot of families are going through hard times so this helps so much it really gives them a chance to come out and enjoy themselves because they might not get to later.”

France is spending this Christmas teaching her boys that being thankful for their time together is more important than any gifts underneath a tree.

“I’m thankful for everybody who’s here and the families that are here just thank you this has been great,” France said.

To donate or get information on future events you can to Pack You Backs website.

