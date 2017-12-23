Tax incentives, retirement changes among top laws of 2017 - WNEM TV 5

Tax incentives, retirement changes among top laws of 2017

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

New economic development tax incentives and the cost of retirement benefits for public-sector workers dominated Michigan's list of new laws in 2017.

Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers also approved measures designed to fix a troubled unemployment benefits system and to keep criminals from re-offending.

The Republican governor has signed 245 bills, with many more awaiting his signature after a burst of voting in recent weeks - the halfway point of the GOP-led Legislature's two-year term.

The top laws of the year include coaxing new school employees into 401(k)-only retirement plans and the passage of two separate packages of tax breaks for companies.

Snyder and legislators also made changes to a troubled unemployment benefits system and moved to stop "doctor shopping" by people addicted to painkillers.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.