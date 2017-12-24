We may end up with a white Christmas after all

The chances for snow across Mid-Michigan are shifting more to the north today. This means a couple of things heading into this afternoon. The first is that the chances for a white Christmas have now increased and the second is slow travel from the afternoon hours through the evening hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lapeer County until 11 p.m. this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties until 2 a.m. on Monday. Expect 2 to 3 inches of snow to fall between 2 p.m. this afternoon and midnight tonight.

Today

It just might be what you asked for Christmas, but it will come at a bit of a price if you plan on traveling today. Snow will be moving into Mid-Michigan this afternoon and will be present for folks traveling on I-75 from Flint to the Tri-Cities. This may snarl traffic a bit with slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. If you do have any travel planned, it will be best to leave as early as possible today. Most folks will receive 1 to 2 inches of snow from Flint to the Tri-Cities. Folks in the Thumb will see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches and folks north of the Tri-Cities will see lesser amounts.

To track the snow before you head out, check out our Interactive Radar. Highs today will be slightly cooler than yesterday in the mid 20s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Tonight

The snow will really manage to wind down tonight. However, some lingering flakes will still be evident around the thumb. Everybody else will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows overnight will dip into the mid to upper teens with winds picking up out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Christmas Day

Snow chances will be minimal, but some lake effect snow may sneak in to parts of Mid-Michigan. Accumulation will be light if any at all. Temperatures will continue a cooling trend, only topping out in the low 20s. To see what temperatures are like in your neighborhood, check out our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. The winds will actually make it feel like it is in the teens in most areas and even the single digits in some spots.

After Christmas

We don't have any major storms in the near future, but there will be chances to see at least a few flurries just about everyday this week. The major change will be the plummeting temperatures. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will only be in the teens and temperatures will start the day in the single digits.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

